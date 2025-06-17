DHS Secretary Kristi Noem taken by ambulance to hospital: Sources

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem was taken to a Washington, D.C., hospital by ambulance on Tuesday, according to multiple sources familiar with the situation. A DHS spokesman said the secretary had an allergic reaction.
"Secretary Noem had an allergic reaction today. She was transported to the hospital out of an abundance of caution," a Noem spokesman said. "She is alert and recovering."
Noem's hospitalization was first reported by CNN.
