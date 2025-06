Ground stop issued at Houston airports until 4:30 p.m. due to thunderstorms

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A ground stop has been issued at Houston's big airports due to thunderstorms on Monday afternoon.

The ground delay for Bush and Hobby airports is expected to last until 4:30 p.m.

Airport officials advise travelers to contact their airline directly for the most up-to-date information on their flight.