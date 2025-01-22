Delphi murders: Lawyers seek to overturn Richard Allen's conviction in killings of teen girls

Delphi, Indiana resident Richard Allen was sentenced to 130 years in prison in the double murders of Abby Williams, 13, and Libby German, 14.

DELPHI, Ind. -- There is a new push to overturn the verdict for the man convicted of killing two young girls in Delphi, Indiana back in 2017.

Lawyers for Richard Allen filed a motion laying out what they believe are mistakes made in the case.

They cite four alleged legal missteps.

They include illegal safekeeping proceedings, involving the circumstances of Allen's custody, what they say was false testimony regarding the timeline and evidence, an alleged confession by another person and forensic concerns over cellphone evidence.

Last month, Allen was sentenced to 130 years in prison for the murders of Libby German and Abby Williams.

