Convicted sex offender charged with online solicitation of a minor, Pct. 1 says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A convicted sex offender was arrested on Tuesday after showing up expecting a sexual encounter with an undercover officer posing as a 15-year-old girl, according to the Harris County Precinct 1 Constables Office.

David Lee Sims, 46, was charged with an online solicitation of a minor, which is a first-degree felony.

According to authorities, Sims was using social media to have a sexually explicit conversation with an undercover police officer he thought was a minor. After sending explicit pictures and videos, he arranged to meet the youngster at her house, officials said.

Sims is currently on parole for an online solicitation of a minor charge, which resulted from his arrest in Montgomery County in 2020 while attempting to meet with a 12-year-old for sex.

Since his release from jail on Dec. 6, 2024, Sims has been living in a halfway house run by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

According to TDCJ, Sims' parole will be terminated because of his recent arrest. Sims was put into the Harris County jail without incident.

The Harris County Precinct 1 Constable's Office asks anyone with information regarding Sims's interaction with children to contact the Internet Crimes Against Children Unit at 713-222-4929.

For news updates, follow Luke Jones on Facebook, X and Instagram.