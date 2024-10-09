Next Tuesday, the theme will be "Dedication Week" and the guest judge will be three-time Mirror Ball Champion Mark Ballas.

'Dancing with the Stars' does 'Hair Metal Night' - Here's who went home during double elimination

LOS ANGELES -- After back-to-back performances for "Soul Train Night" and "Hair Metal Night," two more couples left the ballroom Tuesday during the "Dancing with the Stars" double elimination.

The 11 remaining couples danced to classic rock anthems, cheered on by guest judge and rock 'n' roll superstar Gene Simmons of KISS.

Scores from Monday's competition carried over to round two on Tuesday. Former Bachelor Joey Graziadei and partner Jenna Johnson ended the night at the top of the leaderboard with an overall total of 70 out of 80 points.

Actress Chandler Kinney and her partner Brandon Armstrong were hot on their heels, with a total of 69 out of 80 points for both nights.

Sadly, it was a double elimination.

After the judge's scores and the viewer votes, Reginald VelJohnson and pro Emma Slater and Eric Roberts and pro Britt Stewart were the two pairs that went home.

Next Tuesday, the theme will be "Dedication Week" and the guest judge will be three-time Mirror Ball Champion Mark Ballas.