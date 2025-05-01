'DWTS,' Antoni Porowski, 'American Idol' among Critics Choice Real TV nominees

The awards honor the best of the best in nonfiction, unscripted and reality TV

It's not just your mom's favorite TV show! How TikToks, romances, secrets, Charli D'Amelio and, of course, the dancing helped younger viewers find "Dancing with the Stars."

It's not just your mom's favorite TV show! How TikToks, romances, secrets, Charli D'Amelio and, of course, the dancing helped younger viewers find "Dancing with the Stars."

It's not just your mom's favorite TV show! How TikToks, romances, secrets, Charli D'Amelio and, of course, the dancing helped younger viewers find "Dancing with the Stars."

It's not just your mom's favorite TV show! How TikToks, romances, secrets, Charli D'Amelio and, of course, the dancing helped younger viewers find "Dancing with the Stars."

LOS ANGELES -- "Dancing with the Stars' waltzed its way to four Critics Choice Real TV Nominations.

The awards recognize excellence in nonfiction, unscripted and reality programming across broadcast, cable and streaming platforms.

"DWTS" is up for Best Competition Series: Talent/Variety and Best Ensemble Cast in an Unscripted Series. Stephen Nedoroscik was nominated for Male Star of the Year and host Julianne Hough is up for Female Star of the Year.

"Vanderpump Villa" star Lisa Vanderpump will go up against Hough for Female of the Year.

Nat Geo's "No Taste Like Home with Antoni Porowski" is up for two nominations, Best Structured Series and Best Travel/Adventure Show.

Also on the Nat Geo front, "OceanXplorers" is nominated for Best Animal/Nature Show.

And it has three nominations in the best Limited Series category: Cult Massacre: "One Day in Jonestown," "Erased: WW2's Heroes of Color" and the upcoming "Tucci in Italy." Stanley Tucci is also up for Male Star of the Year.

"The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives" is competing for Best Unstructured Series.

"Dress My Tour" is up for Best Lifestyle Show: Fashion/Beauty.

"Celebrity Family Feud," "Jeopardy!" and "Press Your Luck" are all nominated for Best Game Show.

"The Golden Bachelorette" is nominated for Best Relationship Show.

"Shark Tank" is up for Best Business show.

Freeform has two nominations in the Best Crime/Justice Show category: "How I Escaped My Cult" and "Scam Goddess."

ESPN dominates the Best Sports Show category. "30 For 30," "In The Arena: Serena Williams" and "Pardon the Interruption" are all nominated as well as FX and Hulu's "Welcome to Wrexham."

"The Traitors" leads this year's nominations with seven total. "Top Chef" also has four nominations.

The awards will be handed out May 20 in Los Angeles.

The full list of nominees is below.

BEST COMPETITION SERIES

Finding Mr. Christmas (Hallmark Media)

RuPaul's Drag Race (MTV)

The Summit (CBS)

Survivor (CBS)

Top Chef (Bravo)

The Traitors (Peacock)

BEST COMPETITION SERIES: TALENT/VARIETY

America's Got Talent (NBC)

American Idol (ABC)

Dancing with the Stars (ABC)

Roller Jam (Magnolia Network, Max)

Second Chance Stage (Magnolia Network, Max)

The Voice (NBC)

BEST UNSTRUCTURED SERIES

America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboy Cheerleaders (Netflix)

Below Deck Down Under (Bravo)

Love on the Spectrum (Netflix)

Naked and Afraid (Discovery Channel)

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City (Bravo)

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives (Hulu)

BEST STRUCTURED SERIES

Couples Therapy (Paramount+)

Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives (Food Network)

Dr. Pimple Popper: Breaking Out (Lifetime)

Fixer Upper: The Lakehouse (Magnolia Network)

No Taste Like Home with Antoni Porowski (National Geographic)

Queer Eye (Netflix)

BEST CULINARY SHOW

Be My Guest with Ina Garten (Food Network)

The Food That Built America (History)

The Great British Baking Show (Netflix)

Harry Potter: Wizards of Baking (Food Network)

Is It Cake? Holiday (Netflix)

Top Chef (Bravo)

BEST GAME SHOW

Celebrity Family Feud (ABC)

The Floor (Fox)

Guy's Grocery Games (Food Network)

Jeopardy! (Syndicated)

Press Your Luck (ABC)

Weakest Link (NBC)

BEST TRAVEL/ADVENTURE SHOW

Conan O'Brien Must Go (HBO | Max)

Expedition Unknown (Discovery Channel)

Getting Lost with Erin French (Magnolia Network)

The Great Food Truck Race (Food Network)

Long Way Home (Apple TV+)

No Taste Like Home with Antoni Porowski (National Geographic)

BEST BUSINESS SHOW

Bar Rescue (Paramount Network)

First-Time Buyer's Club (OWN)

King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch (Netflix)

Kitchen Nightmares (Fox)

Shark Tank (ABC)

Start Up (PBS)

BEST ANIMAL/NATURE SHOW

The Americas (NBC)

Mammals (BBC America)

Nature (PBS)

OceanXplorers (National Geographic)

Planet Earth: Asia (BBC America)

The Secret Lives of Animals (Apple TV+)

BEST CRIME/JUSTICE SHOW

The Curious Case of Natalia Grace: The Final Chapter (ID: Investigation Discovery)

The First 48 (A &E)

How I Escaped My Cult (Freeform)

Ozark Law (A &E)

Philly Homicide (Oxygen True Crime)

Scam Goddess (Freeform)

BEST SPORTS SHOW

30 for 30 (ESPN)

Hard Knocks (HBO | Max)

In the Arena: Serena Williams (ESPN+)

Pardon the Interruption (ESPN)

Untold (Netflix)

Welcome to Wrexham (FX / Hulu)

BEST RELATIONSHIP SHOW

Farmer Wants a Wife (Fox)

The Golden Bachelorette (ABC)

The Later Daters (Netflix)

Love Is Blind (Netflix)

Love on the Spectrum (Netflix)

Small Town Setup (Hallmark Media)

BEST LIFESTYLE SHOW: HOME/GARDEN

Bargain Block (HGTV)

Don't Hate Your House with the Property Brothers (HGTV)

The Great Christmas Light Fight (ABC)

Maine Cabin Masters: Building Italy (Magnolia Network)

Renovation Aloha (HGTV)

Rock the Block (HGTV)

BEST LIFESTYLE SHOW: FASHION/BEAUTY

Dress My Tour (Hulu)

Queer Eye (Netflix)

RuPaul's Drag Race (MTV)

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars (Paramount+)

Say Yes to the Dress (TLC)

Wear Whatever the F You Want (Prime Video)

BEST LIMITED SERIES

Cult Massacre: One Day in Jonestown (National Geographic)

Erased: WW2's Heroes of Color (National Geographic)

Gone Girls: The Long Island Serial Killer (Netflix)

Simone Biles Rising (Netflix)

Tucci in Italy (National Geographic)

The Wonderland Massacre & The Secret History of Hollywood (MGM+)

BEST ENSEMBLE CAST IN AN UNSCRIPTED SERIES

Bobby's Triple Threat (Food Network)

Claim to Fame (ABC)

Dancing with the Stars (ABC)

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City (Bravo)

Top Chef (Bravo)

The Traitors (Peacock)

BEST SHOW HOST

Jonathan Bennett - Finding Mr. Christmas (Hallmark Media)

Terry Crews - America's Got Talent (NBC)

Alan Cumming - The Traitors (Peacock)

Colin Jost - Pop Culture Jeopardy! (Prime Video)

Kristen Kish - Top Chef (Bravo)

Jeff Probst - Survivor (CBS)

MALE STAR OF THE YEAR

Jonathan Bennett - Finding Mr. Christmas (Hallmark Media)

Alan Cumming - The Traitors (Peacock)

Dylan Efron - The Traitors (Peacock)

Stephen Nedoroscik - Dancing with the Stars (ABC)

Antoni Porowski - No Taste Like Home with Antoni Porowski (National Geographic), Queer Eye (Netflix)

Stanley Tucci - Tucci in Italy (National Geographic)

FEMALE STAR OF THE YEAR

Joanna Gaines - Fixer Upper: The Lakehouse, Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines, Mini Reni (Magnolia Network)

Ina Garten - Be My Guest with Ina Garten (Food Network)

Julianne Hough - Dancing with the Stars (ABC)

Dr. Sandra Lee - Dr. Pimple Popper: Breaking Out (Lifetime)

Lisa Vanderpump - Vanderpump Villa (Hulu)

Gabby Windey - The Traitors (Peacock)

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Nat Geo, Hulu, Freeform, ESPN and this ABC station.

