'Dancing with the Stars' crowns Mirrorball winner for Season 33

LOS ANGELES -- After two months of hard-fought competition in the ballroom, it's time to crown the winner for Season 33 of "Dancing with the Stars."

Chandler Kinney, Joey Graziadei, Ilona Maher, Danny Amendola and Stephen Nedoroscik competed in the finale. They each performed twice: First, to a redemption dance chosen by one of the judges, and then the always-fun freestyle.

Spoiler alert

It was a close competition with the judges' scores, but in the end, after the viewer votes were added in, the top spot and Mirrorball trophy went to former "Bachelor" Graziadei and his pro partner Jenna Johnson.

Second place went to Maher and Alan Bersten. In third place, we found Kinney, fourth went to Nedoroscik, and fifth to Amendola.

