Dad walks daughter down aisle after devastating heart attack

A FATHER'S LOVE: This dad was determined to walk his daughter down the aisle, after a devastating heart attack left him in the ICU, unable to move.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Being able to walk your daughter down the aisle on her wedding day is an unforgettable moment, both for father and daughter. But just weeks before her wedding, Michelle Della Croce wasn't sure her dad would make it.

Back on November 12, Michael Della Croce went into the hospital for surgery, to have an aortic valve replacement. But there were major complications and he was induced into a coma. When he woke up, he was unable to walk.

"I woke up in the ICU and I remember them saying tomorrow was Thanksgiving," said Michael.

Michelle and Michael were both EMTs and knew there would be a long road ahead with Michael's rehab.

"Being an EMT, it was hard because you knew the full reality of it," said Michelle.

But Michelle's wedding was scheduled for January 25th - and her dad was determined not only to walk her down the aisle, but to dance with her as well. Michael's therapists at TIRR Memorial Hermann Hospital were ready to push him as far as he would let them.

"We're always up for a challenge. Once I knew he was walking a few steps, I was pretty confident that we could get him doing that," said Julie Porche, a physical therapist at TIRR Memorial Hermann. "And then I heard it was an outdoor venue with unknown terrain. I said, ok, bring it on!"

When the special day finally arrived, dad and daughter were able to walk hand in hand down the aisle at Benders Gardens in Needville.

"It was a little overwhelming. I cried my whole way down the aisle," said Michelle, laughing. "Just from getting married, but also my dad being right there with me and telling me he's got me the whole way as we walked."

