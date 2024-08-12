D23 Mousequerade: Creative costumes take center stage at Disney's ultimate fan event

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Some of Disney's most dedicated cosplayers took part in D23 Mousequerade: The Ultimate Disney Costume Contest.

There were three categories: Fantastic Worlds, Epic Adventures and Cast of Characters. Fans in attendance were treated to some amazing and creative works of art, some of which took many days, weeks and months of work.

"I've been working on this for over a year, 23,000 crystals by hand, took a couple of months just to do that, so it's been a labor of love for sure," said Maryna Matlock, who was the Epic Adventures winner for her crystal Anastasia costume.

Disney Legend Colleen Atwood, Yvette Nicole Brown, Ashley Eckstein and Caitlin McHugh Stamos served as celebrity judges.

"I had a lot of stress making sure everything was perfect so they would love it and I'm glad they did," said Lia Mchel, the Fantastic Worlds winner.

"That's the best part about costuming, it's seeing it on people and seeing people enjoy it" explained Cassie Wanda who, along with her friends, won the Cast of Characters category

Audience choice winner Jessica Martin said it's all about sharing their creativity and their love for all things Disney.

"I love to do it for myself, but actually I love to do it to make other people smile," Martin said.

Disney is the parent company of this ABC station.