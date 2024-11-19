Flood control project causing 'construction destruction' nightmare in Cypress neighborhood

CYPRESS, Texas (KTRK) -- Frustration is growing in a Cypress neighborhood after more than a year of construction destruction along their streets.

The Harris County Engineering Department flood project is happening on and near King Circle in the Tower Oaks Plaza subdivision.

Neighbors described it to ABC13 as a cluster, a nightmare, chaos and say they're angry.

"We had a beautiful neighborhood, and look at it now," longtime King Circle homeowner Carol Humerickhouse said.

If you take a look at King Circle in Cypress, beauty isn't really an adjective neighbors are using to describe it these days.

There are several unfinished projects, including piling mud, sitting water, wooden planks to get into driveways, and a mountain of frustration from those that live here.

"We're tired of the project that's on going with no end in sight. They don't finish one thing, and they're on to the next. We're tired of ditches full of water that's supposed to be moving. We're tired of the mosquitoes. We're just tired and frustrated," Humerickhouse said.

Humerickhouse is one of several neighbors who told ABC13 that they have sent countless emails to the county and are receiving the runaround.

The purpose of the county engineering department projects there is to prevent the area from flooding badly again like it has in previous storms, but neighbors say the timeline of completion keeps shifting and it's creating ongoing problems and dangers for those that live here.

"It looks like they didn't finish one thing, and they started with another thing," neighbor Enrique Caxaj said.

Enrique Caxaj lives in this area and says while it has been a nightmare, he's focused and looking forward to what it will look like once it's all done.

"I'm looking forward to the long picture instead of what's going on right now," Caxaj said.

The Harris County Flood Control District says this isn't their project. The Harris County Engineering Department is handling it and ABC13 is awaiting a response from their team.

"I would tell them they need to come down here," Humerickhouse said.

For updates on this story, follow Daniela Hurtado on Facebook, X and Instagram.