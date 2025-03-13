Fort Bend County libraries targeted in cyberattack, which experts say should bring concern

The Fort Bend County library system's director says users have nothing to worry about, but cyber security experts warn otherwise.

The Fort Bend County library system's director says users have nothing to worry about, but cyber security experts warn otherwise.

The Fort Bend County library system's director says users have nothing to worry about, but cyber security experts warn otherwise.

The Fort Bend County library system's director says users have nothing to worry about, but cyber security experts warn otherwise.

RICHMOND, Texas (KTRK) -- The Fort Bend County library system sent a notice to users -- not about late books but about a cybersecurity attack.

For Fort Bend County library users, something hasn't been right lately.

"There was a situation where they had to shut everything down," Standford Simmons recalled. "They didn't open up."

Simmons' wife volunteers at the library to help seniors file taxes. In order to do this, they need internet.

The problem is the library hasn't had it for weeks.

"They're using their cell phone hotspots," Simmons explained. "So, they're still able to get their taxes filed."

It's not just for volunteers but also for people trying to access library services. Kimberly Plaisanc has been stuck waiting to get a library card.

"I came back, but they said they're still unable to do it. They've been down for quite a while," Plaisanc said.

The county library director released a letter saying the libraries were hit by a cyberattack more than three weeks ago.

"I think that's crazy. It makes me nervous, of course," Plaisanc explained. "Just how protected is our information if we get our library card."

San Jacinto College's cybersecurity senior director Rizwan Virani said it could've happened from someone opening a link that allowed cybercriminals inside.

"Oftentimes it's human error that leads to these breaches," Virani explained.

Virani said the libraries may have been targeted for money. Not because the libraries have a big budget but because criminals know the county does.

"If you have a community of several hundred thousand people in Fort Bend County, not having access to the library system, if they're holding the organization for ransom, that could mean big dollars and I think that's the point," Virani explained.

The library director said users shouldn't be worried because the library doesn't collect sensitive information, but experts disagree.

To sign up for a library card, you must provide your name, address, email, phone number, and date of birth.

"You should absolutely be worried," Virani said. "The types of information you just mentioned, that's half a car loan application."

ABC13 tried to ask the library director questions, but he declined to do an interview.

In the letter, he said they're working with cybersecurity experts to figure out how this happened-- resources users said may be needed after wondering what the issues had been for weeks.

"It's still an invasion of privacy, whether you got my money or not, you still got my personal information," Plaisanc explained. "It's a little scary."

It's not just the library director avoiding Eyewitness News, but county commissioners too. Last week, they approved spending more than two and half million dollars to hire five cyber security companies.

But what they're going to do remains unknown. There was no information on the agenda, and no discussion took place during the meeting.

When ABC13 asked the judge's office about it, they wouldn't say.

For updates on this story, follow Nick Natario on Facebook, X and Instagram.