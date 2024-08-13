Cy-Fair ISD sells 40 acres in Dunham Pointe

CYPRESS, Texas -- Cy-Fair ISD's board of trustees approved the sale of 40 acres of land in Dunham Pointe, one of the Cypress area's newest master-planned communities, at its Aug. 12 board meeting. The motion passed in a 6-1 vote with trustee Julie Hinaman opposed.

Details about the sale were not shared at the meeting as trustees deliberated the decision in closed session at the Aug. 8 work session. According to the Texas Attorney General's Office, governmental entities can discuss the purchase, exchange, lease, or value of the property if discussing it in a public meeting would impact the entity's position in negotiations.

Some context

Community Impact previously reported that CFISD purchased 145 acres from Dunham Pointe with plans to build an educational village property including a new elementary school, middle school, and high school to accommodate future growth.

In a 2021 news release, CFISD officials estimated that the elementary campus would open in 2027 or 2028. Additionally, the district's next high school, High School No. 13, would open there in 2028 or 2029.

However, the construction of these facilities would require voters to approve a bond program, as funding was not included in the district's most recent bond program in 2019.

It is unclear whether this timeline is still on track. Community Impact has reached out to CFISD for additional information and will update this story as it becomes available.

What else?

In addition to schools, Dunham Pointe has space dedicated to future commercial, retail, and multifamily development. The 1,300-acre neighborhood is located south of U.S. Hwy. 290 between Mason and Mueschke roads and is expected to have 2,000 to 2,500 homes at build-out.

