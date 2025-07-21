Investigation underway after plane crashes in Crosby field

CROSBY, Texas (KTRK) -- The Harris County Sheriff's Office confirms a plane went down in a Crosby field Monday morning.

According to the HCSO, a caller reported seeing a plane go down in a field near Adlong Johnson Road.

SkyEye flew over the scene, where the remains of the aircraft could be seen at the edge of a body of water.

The sheriff's office said deputies and first responders have been called to the scene.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said all plane occupants have been removed unharmed.

An investigation is underway into what led to the crash.

ABC13 has a crew headed to the scene to gather more facts on this breaking news story.

