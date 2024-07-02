Cows cause chaos in Colombian convenience store, all captured on security video

CHICAGO -- A couple of runaway cows caused a ruckus in a tiny convenience store in Corinto, Colombia, and it was all caught on video.

Security cameras inside the store captured it all. First one cow runs into the shop as a woman can be heard screaming, and knocks over boxes, a table, a computer and some toilet paper.

Then a second cow follows inside.

Between the two, by the time they were done they knocked over every item in the store.

Both were stuck inside before a worker helped get them out.

Where the cows came from or who owns them is unknown.

