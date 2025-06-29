'Notorious' dollar store crime family arrested, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A couple and their son have been arrested after police say the trio cased and robbed multiple dollar stores.

Deron Whittle, Jennifer Whittle, and Jennifer Whittle's 19-year-old son, Gavin Harper, are accused of committing six robberies between May 12 and June 27.

In court documents, police describe them as a "notorious and violent aggravated robbery crew," which soon attracted the attention of undercover officers, who set up surveillance.

Officers say they saw the suspects case several dollar stores Friday before pulling into a south side Family Dollar.

Investigators say the Whittles waited in the car while Harper went inside and robbed the store at gunpoint.

"Told the clerk he was gonna buy some chips," a hearing officer said in court Saturday.- "When she opened the register, he pulled out a gun on the employee telling the employee, 'Give me all of the money or I will shoot you.'"

Deron Whittle looked incredulous at times as details of his alleged crimes were read out in court.

His public defender claimed both he and his wife are disabled and have seven children.

The hearing officer noted he has 20 out-of-state arrests.

All three suspects are originally from Kentucky and have lived in Houston for less than a year, according to records.

Deron Whittle is scheduled to appear in court in Louisville next month for a separate offense.

His bond was set at $150,000 while his wife's was set at $75,000. Harper's bond was set at $100,000.

For news updates, follow Luke Jones on Facebook, X and Instagram.