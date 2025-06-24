Worker hospitalized after falling about 20 feet from hospital construction site, firefighters say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A construction worker was injured after falling from the third floor to the second floor at Harris Health Lyndon B. Johnson Hospital on Tuesday morning, according to investigators.

The Houston Fire Department said first responders received a call at about 10:30 a.m. about a fall at the hospital.

Firefighters found that a worker fell about 15 to 20 feet from the third floor to the second floor inside the facility, which is undergoing construction.

The 32-year-old man was not wearing a harness at the time of the fall, according to firefighters.

SkyEye was above the building when first responders used a crane to remove the worker from the construction site.

He was taken to the emergency room for his injuries, and it's unclear how he fell.