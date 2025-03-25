'The Conners' cast gets sentimental ahead of the season finale

The final season of "The Conners" has John Goodman, Sara Gilbert and the cast in their feelings. Watch all season long Wednesdays at 8p|7c on ABC.

It's the beginning of the end for "The Conners" and the cast is feeling nostalgic. The final season of the ABC sitcom premieres this week.

In the first episode of season seven, Darlene celebrates her promotion and Jackie stumbles upon an opportunity to sue the pharmaceutical company responsible for Roseanne's addiction, which sparks a family debate.

The Conner family has been a part of sitcom history for more than three decades, starting with "Roseanne" back in 1988. Through it all, fans have stuck by them for the highs and lows. And now that the show is coming to a conclusion, the cast tells On The Red Carpet its special messages to the fans.

"I'm just so grateful. We couldn't do this without you," said Sara Gilbert.

"We all could not be more appreciative of your support and your presence for our show because we wouldn't be here without you," added Lecy Goranson.

For Emma Kenney, being in front of the fans during the show's tapings was the most fun.

"We have so many great memories on this show. I would say some of my favorites were live show nights on Fridays, when we'd all be backstage."

Laurie Metcalfe says before she walks off set for the final time, she has one thing she wouldn't mind taking with her.

"I might take... my character's jacket that I've had for 30 years, that I wear entering every scene that we do."

Watch a clip from the series finale below.

Watch a clip from "The Conners" series finale, airing on ABC. Watch all episodes of the series April 24 on Hulu.

The season will only be six episodes, a short but sweet goodbye.

"I really wish we could have done more but I am very grateful for what we have gotten to do," said John Goodman.

"The Conners" finale airs Wednesday at 8/7c on ABC. The series will begins streaming in full on April 24.

