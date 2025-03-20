The sequel to the beloved 2017 film is slated for release in 2029

'Coco 2' officially in the works from Disney and Pixar

Disney CEO Robert Iger announced the sequel during the annual company shareholder meeting.

"While the film is just in the initial stages, we know it will be full of humor, heart and adventure," Iger revealed. "And we can't wait to share more soon."

"Coco" director Lee Unkrich will return for the sequel, as will his co-director Adrian Molina.

2017's "Coco" was a fan favorite and critical hit. Inspired by the Mexican holiday Dia De Los Muertos (Day of the Dead), the film follows a 12-year-old boy named Miguel who "dreamed of becoming a musician despite his family's generations-old ban on music, who ventures to the vibrant Land of the Dead to unlock the real story behind his family history," according to a synopsis.

The film brought home two Oscars, for best animated feature and best original song.

"Coco 2" is scheduled to be released in 2029.

