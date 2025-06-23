24/7 LiveHoustonSouthwestSoutheastNorthwestNortheast
Video shows helicopter rolling on its side during landing attempt in Michigan; FAA investigating

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Monday, June 23, 2025 4:18AM
Helicopter rolls on its side during landing attempt in Michigan: VIDEO
No one was injured in a Clay Township, Michigan helicopter incident on Sunday.

CLAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. -- The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating an incident involving a helicopter in Michigan.

Video shows the moment it rolled on its side while attempting to land in Clay Township on Sunday.

Four people were on board.

St. Clair County Emergency Director Justin Westmiller confirmed to ABC News that none of the four people on board the helicopter, nor anybody on the ground, were injured.

The four Canadian adults who were on board were able to walk away from the helicopter.

