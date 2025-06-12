City of Houston working to decommission homeless encampments Downtown

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The City of Houston is working to decommission homeless encampments Downtown.

Houston Mayor John Whitmire's Office confirmed his administration is working with case managers from several non-profits to decommission homeless encampments Downtown. Case managers visit sites for several weeks, working to move homeless Houstonians into housing before a camp is decommissioned, according to Whitmire's office.

Houston Housing and Community Development Department Director Mike Nichols said 46 people were connected with a "housing solution" from a Chartres site; at least 19 from Allens Landing; and 15 from Bayou Place.

"Housing Solutions means a variety of different housing options to include permanent housing, temporary shelter, family reunification, diversion or other intervention services," Nichols explained.

ABC13 spoke with a woman who asked only to be identified by her first name, Jennifer. She said she had been homeless for more than a decade before she was approached at her encampment by non-profit case managers last year. After several weeks of visits, Jennifer said she, her boyfriend, and her dog all agreed to move into housing.

"We're all good people. Just because we lost a roof over our head or something went bad in our life or we had something unlucky happen to us - we still have the same heart in our chest and the same brain in our head and we still have the same emotions that everybody else has," she said.

On Wednesday, District K Mayor Pro Tem Martha Castex-Tatum expressed the need for greater city coordination around the effort. She said her office has received an uptick in complaints regarding "more homeless individuals in spaces that we traditionally have not seen," including neighborhoods.

Whitmire's office said they're looking to open a new shelter but have yet to identify a site.

"I also want to make sure that when we're looking at these transition facilities, we're being equitable as well. We've had several already on the East End," District I Council Member Joaquin Martinez said.

"There are more vacant buildings on this planet than there are homeless people. It's just astonishing the way the politics are all involved in this," Jennifer said. "Everybody needs a fair chance, OK? We're all God's children. We all stumble and fall." Fall down seven times, get up eight."

On Monday, the initiative is slated for discussion at a Houston City Council Committee meeting.

