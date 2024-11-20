Top engineering group expresses concern with mayor's request for public works director position

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- For the first time in recent history, Houston may soon have a public works director who is not an engineer.

And now, at least one national engineering group is expressing concerns.

Councilmembers will consider on Wednesday whether to get rid of the engineering requirement that is in the city ordinance for the position.

Then, they will consider whether they want to confirm Mayor Whitmire's appointment of Randall Macchi.

Macchi is the chief operating officer for Houston Public Works and has been sharing the title of interim public works director since last April.

Macchi is also a lawyer and a leadership development coach, but has no engineering experience.

That matters because Texas law requires an engineer to sign off on all engineering work.

And, as of now, Houston city ordinance requires the city's Houston Public Works director to have an engineering license.

The president of the American Society of Civil Engineers sent a letter to the mayor, expressing concern about the mayor's goal to get rid of the engineering requirement, saying engineering licenses are important because decisions made affect "public health, safety, and welfare."

The CEO of the American Public Works Association said each city in the country operates differently.

"We know Houston has had a lot of storms and flooding. Traffic lights are out. It's public works who restores what's normal," Scott Grayson said. "Even during COVID, it was public works that was still out there on the street collecting solid waste and trash."

The mayor's office sent ABC13 this statement:

"All department directors are accountable for effective execution of their responsibilities. The city engineer will be responsible for signing off on engineering-related decisions," Chris Newport, the chief of staff, said.

For more on this story, follow Pooja Lodhia on Facebook,X and Instagram.