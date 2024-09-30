CITGO Distinguished Scholars: Spirit | Ashley

Name: Ashley Guzman

School: North Houston Early College High School

About:

Ashley is a National Honor Society student, who participates in Advanced Choir, Student Government and her high school's Sorority. She volunteers with community food banks and assisted with an Alzheimer's awareness marathon. Ashley brings school spirit to all she does, as she strives to positively impact her campus and to foster sisterhood for young ladies at her school. After graduating high school, she plans to study business and entrepreneurship.