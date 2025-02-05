Chloe Fineman, Charlie Day, Liza Koshy and more star in Hulu's 'Summer of 69'

Hulu released first look images for its upcoming Original comedy film, streaming later this year

LOS ANGELES -- Hulu's new Original film "Summer of 69" has debuted first look images ahead of its SXSW premiere this March.

The film marks Jillian Bell's directorial debut, and stars Chloe Fineman, Sam Morelos, Charlie Day ("It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia"), Paula Pell ("Dream Productions"), Liza Koshy, Nicole Byer and more.

The comedy follows "an awkward high school senior" who, in a desperate attempt to seduce her crush, hires an exotic dancer, "leading to unexpected friendship and lessons in self-confidence, acceptance, and adulthood."

"Summer of 69" is directed by Jillian Bell, who also co-wrote the screenplay alongside Liz Nico and Jules Byrne. The film is produced by Jeremy Garelick, Will Phelps, Molle DeBartolo, Jillian Bell, Breanna Bell-Singer, Matt Skiena, Adam Goodman, and Lucas Carter.

"Summer of 69" will stream later this year on Hulu.

