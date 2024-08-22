Uncommitted DNC delegates end roughly 24-hour-long sit-in outside United Center

DNC delegates from the Uncommitted Movement are staging a sit-in protest outside the United Center calling for a pro-Palestinian speaker.

DNC delegates from the Uncommitted Movement are staging a sit-in protest outside the United Center calling for a pro-Palestinian speaker.

DNC delegates from the Uncommitted Movement are staging a sit-in protest outside the United Center calling for a pro-Palestinian speaker.

DNC delegates from the Uncommitted Movement are staging a sit-in protest outside the United Center calling for a pro-Palestinian speaker.

CHICAGO -- Delegates from the Uncommitted Movement ended their sit-in after roughly 24 hours Thursday. They were calling for the Democratic National Convention to include a pro-Palestinian speaker.

A group of about 40 unconfirmed delegates and supporters spent the night outside the United Center on the sidewalk, and remained there for hours on the last day of the DNC, Thursday.

They said they were waiting for a call, hopefully from party leadership, saying they've changed their mind, and will allow a pro-Palestinian speaker to address the DNC. But, that call did not come.

The protesters went back inside the DNC after 8 p.m. Thursday.

"That was unacceptable to us. Because, as Democrats, we are the party of representation; we are the party of inclusion," Michigan delegate Abbas Alawieh said. "This level of silence and exclusion is deeply, deeply offensive to us, and so we're staying right here."

On night three of the Democratic National Convention, parents of American hostage Hersh Goldberg in the Oct. 7 attack in Israel spoke on stage, pleading for the release of those held captive in Gaza.

"We heard Hersh's story," Alawieh said. "We were moved by it. We were removed by the humanity in that story. And we are Democrats who have a party platform that says our party values is really life, and every Palestinian life, equally. And so we think we should also be featuring a Palestinian-American speaker from this stage."

"Cease-fire now" and "not another bomb" were just some of the messages supporters of the uncommitted delegates wrote in chalk, as they spent an entire night and much of the day Thursday waiting for a change of heart.

"The least they could do is allow a Palestinian-American, or somebody who is directly affected by this war, to speak from the main stage of the DNC. That's the least to share that perspective," Rhode Island delegate June Rose said.

The DNC has given the movement space to speak at several untelevised forums throughout the week.

SEE ALSO: Pro-Palestinian protesters gather for final march on Chicago DNC

"We have a number of names to be submitted: potential speakers who are elected officials, Democratic elected officials who already have their speech written and are ready to go," Alawieh said.

The group is claiming they have the party's majority support in calling for a cease-fire and arms embargo for the war in Gaza, and hoped the convention would end with an even more unified Democratic Party.

"I hope that Kamala Harris would support it; because, it's what's right. Because, we need to save lives. But, if she doesn't for moral reasons, she should do it for electoral reasons," Rose said.

That message Thursday extended to McCormick place, where dozens spoke at a press conference that included not just delegates but elected officials and faith leaders from across the country.

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson also weighed in on the matter during a brunch with the Puerto Rico delegation.

"You have to have a voice that calls for peace as well as releasing of hostages; we can do both," Johnson said.

Vice President Harris' Communications director dodged the question Thursday morning.

"I think, as it relates to uncommitted delegates at this convention, we're proud, glad that they are here. We've worked to engage them throughout the convention," Michael Tyler said.