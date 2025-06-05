Chevron Houston Marathon opens second round of registrations

24/7 LiveHoustonSouthwestSoutheastNorthwestNortheast
Thursday, June 5, 2025 4:25PM
If you are considering running in the 2026 Chevron Houston Marathon or the Aramco Houston Half Marathon, the second round of registration is now open.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If you are considering running in the 2026 Chevron Houston Marathon or the Aramco Houston Half Marathon, the second round of registration is now open.

These are the prices for Tier 2 registration:

  • Marathon - $165
  • Half Marathon -$140
  • 5k - $45

Registration reopened on June 4th, coinciding with Global Running Day, a day for runners to celebrate their passion for the sport and inspire others to get moving.

Fleet Feet on Greenbriar hosted a running event on Wednesday that included a DJ, free t-shirts, a glitter station, and tacos. Among the runners was Dorina Carrillo. She is an ambassador for the Chevron Houston Marathon.

"Just get out there. It doesn't matter if its raining. If it's cold or hot, you know, just get out there. Lace up your shoes and get out there, because you don't have to be fast to be a runner. As long as you're out there, that's all that matters," Carrillo shared.

The Chevron Houston Marathon and the Aramco Houston Half Marathon is on Sunday, January 11, 2026.

You can watch the race exclusively on ABC13 Houston.

