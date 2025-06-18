2 injured after crews respond to fire at high-rise condominiums in Champion Forest, officials say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities say two people were injured after multiple fire departments worked to tackle a high-rise fire at the Timber Top Condominiums on Wednesday.

Officials said the incident happened at Champion Forest Drive near Cypresswood Drive. Klein Fire Department Chief Michael Gonzales said the fire broke out on a 13th-floor balcony and was contained to that one unit.

Fire crews from the Klein, Champions, Little York, CyCreek, and Spring fire departments responded to the fire.

"Crews went in, put the fire out. We had two injuries that were transported to local hospitals," Gonzales said.

Drivers were advised to stay away from the Champion Forest and Cypresswood area as crews battled the fire.

The fire remains under investigation.