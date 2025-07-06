30-year Humble ISD employee, Kingwood Park HS teacher, dies in Central Texas flooding, district says

KERR COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- The Humble Independent School District has confirmed that one teacher from Kingwood Park High School was killed in the catastrophic flooding in Central Texas over the Fourth of July weekend.

Jeff Wilson joined the district in 1995 and was hired by Kingwood Park High in 2007. Once the school opened, Wilson was chosen to create the Auto Body Program and served as the school's Career and Technical Education Department. Humble ISD confirmed the teacher's death in a post on social media, calling him a "beloved teacher and co-worker."

He was also a graduate of Sam Houston State University.

Jeff, his wife, and his young son were in Kerrville at the time of the flooding. At this time, his wife and son are unaccounted for.

Just before sunrise on Friday, areas in Central Texas became submerged after heavy rain pummeled the area, causing the Guadalupe River to rise at an unprecedented rate of 13 feet in 15 minutes, the National Weather Service confirmed.

The flooding in Kerr County claimed the lives of 59 people, including 21 children. In the surrounding Travis County, there have been eight people reported dead.

An all-girls Christian camp, Camp Mystic, also suffered significant loss as several campers and one counselor were reported missing as the storm continued to batter the area.

