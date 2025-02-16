Former 'Bachelorette' star Katie Thurston reveals breast cancer diagnosis

Former "Bachelorette" season 17 star Katie Thurston announced on social media that she was diagnosed with breast cancer.

Katie Thurston, 34, announced her diagnosis Saturday on social media and said she is ready to fight it.

Thurston said she was diagnosed with cancer two weeks ago and has since "experienced a range of emotions."

Katie Thurston arrives at the People's Choice Awards on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

She was a contestant on season 25 of the "Bachelor" and was the star of the Bachelorette's 17th season.

