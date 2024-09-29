Family members demand justice for murdered woman in NW Harris Co. apartment: 'It was heartbreaking'

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Family members of a woman who was murdered in her northwest Harris County apartment are hoping an arrest in the case will be coming soon.

It happened over a month ago at the 4200 block of FM-1960 Road West.

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, the 37-year-old victim was found shot to death.

ABC13 asked them a myriad of questions, including if they have a suspect in mind or, at the very least, a person of interest, but said the investigation was open and detectives were working on it.

Family members of the woman are confident the suspect was someone close to her sister.

Authorities say that Carman Peterson was the woman asleep when the alleged killer snuck in and shot her in her own bed.

Martha Starghill says she and her sister Kimberly White got worried after hearing Peterson never showed up for work on Aug. 16.

"It was heartbreaking and devastating. I never thought I would walk in on my sister murdered...with that many bullet holes," White, who is the sister of Peterson, said.

Investigators say when Peterson was found, her patio window had been smashed in.

"She was shot over five times, so it was personal. Nothing was taken. It is somebody that had the motive to kill her because they hated her so much," Starghill said.

According to court records, Peterson had filed for divorce from her husband back in March.

The couple shares children together.

ABC13 reached out to the sheriff's office about any possible suspects, but they had no new information to share.

The wait for justice is utterly agonizing for Peterson's sisters.

