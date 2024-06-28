Alzheimer's care for communities of color requires distinct approach, medical experts say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The month of June is Alzheimer's and Brain Awareness Month. Most people understand what this brain disease is, but they may not realize that it impacts people of color differently than their white peers.

According to the Alzheimer's Association, Black Americans are twice as likely as white Americans to be diagnosed with the disease.

Dr. Dona Murphey, a Katy-based neurologist, has been working for the past few years to tackle the racial disparities that exist for communities of color when it comes to this disease.

Laura Lam is a full-time caretaker for her parents, who are dealing with dementia.

"It's just a challenge every day. I'm also a single mom, so it's a challenge to take care of both of my parents and my daughter. My mom is not who she was anymore, even though she's still here with us," she said.

Lam said her mother understands and speaks her native language better than English at times, and Dr. Murphey says there needs to be more medical professionals who can meet people's needs in their native tongue.

"There are so many different structural barriers to diagnosis and care for them, as well, that are disproportionally experienced by those groups and families than those who are white," Murphey says.

Both women agree that the solution needs to be culturally fluent, language-specific, and provide continuous support.

