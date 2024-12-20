Several people are injured, police said.

Car drives into crowd at Christmas market in Germany, injuring multiple people: Police

A car plowed into a crowd of people at a Christmas market in Magdeburg, Germany, on Friday, injuring multiple victims and sending people fleeing in panic, according to police.

Extensive police operations are underway at the Magdeburg Christmas market, which is now closed, police said.

Magdeburg is about a two-hour drive west of Berlin.

20 December 2024, Saxony-Anhalt, Magdeburg: Rescue workers in action at the Christmas market in Magdeburg. Photo by Dörthe Hein/picture alliance via Getty Images

This incident comes nearly eight years to the day after a terror attack at a different German Christmas market. On Dec. 19, 2016, a man drove a truck into a crowd at a market in Berlin, killing 13 and injuring dozens.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.