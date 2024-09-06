Caught on camera: Burglars hit Spring Branch BBQ restaurant that fed people for free after derecho

A Spring Branch restaurant that gave away free meals after the May derecho was robbed early Wednesday morning and the thieves were caught on camera.

A Spring Branch restaurant that gave away free meals after the May derecho was robbed early Wednesday morning and the thieves were caught on camera.

A Spring Branch restaurant that gave away free meals after the May derecho was robbed early Wednesday morning and the thieves were caught on camera.

A Spring Branch restaurant that gave away free meals after the May derecho was robbed early Wednesday morning and the thieves were caught on camera.

SPRING BRANCH, Texas (KTRK) -- A Spring Branch restaurant that gave away free meals after the May derecho was burglarized early Wednesday morning and the thieves were caught on camera.

Feges BBQ is already picking up the pieces and moving forward, but the brazen crime has the owners baffled and wondering-- was it worth it?

"They hit this glass over here three times with a big chunk of rock, and it didn't break," owner Patrick Feges said.

When Feges got a phone call in the early morning from his alarm company, he figured his business had been hit, but the real shock came when he saw it play out.

Two men broke into Feges Barbecue on a mission.

"They took the whole safe. Pushed it out. Thing's pretty heavy, too," Feges said.

Based on surveillance video, the thieves appeared to know exactly what they were after. They rifled through the business and got away with the safe, but Feges guesses it only had about $1000.

"What little money we had in it, right? Everyone pays with credit card these days anyway. Window is going to cost me more," Feges said.

While the thieves were determined to take, Feges believes in giving back. When the derecho hit and the restaurant lost power, instead of letting food go to waste, Feges served up what they had to neighbors, free of charge.

Now, they need your help to identify the men seen in the surveillance video.

For more on this story, follow Erica Simon on Facebook, X and Instagram.

