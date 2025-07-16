Broadway musical 'Parade' brings a gripping and relevant true-crime story to The Hobby Center

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- For one week only, the musical "Parade" is marching onto the stage at the Hobby Center.

It's a true-life story about a young Jewish couple caught up in a horrific crime against a young girl in Georgia. The musical examines themes of outsiders versus insiders, antisemitism, love, grief, and justice.

Jenny Hickman is an actress in the musical, and she joined Eyewitness News live on Wednesday morning. She said she was drawn to this story set mostly in the early 1900s because many of the tropes examined by Jason Robert Brown and Alfred Uhry still exist today.

Hickman also has a unique connection to Houston. Her parents were both members of the Houston Grand Opera, and they got married in Houston. Hickman's husband also recently performed in HGO's production of "West Side Story."

Hickman said she hopes audiences come away from seeing "Parade" with renewed dedication to justice. The musical is part of the Hobby Center's Broadway Series and runs through Sunday.

