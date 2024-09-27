Broadcasting and Cable Hall of Fame inducts Stephanopoulos, Vitale and O'Connell

Broadcasting and Cable inducted George Stephanopoulos, Dick Vitale and Debra O'Connell into its hall of fame on Thursday.

Broadcasting and Cable inducted George Stephanopoulos, Dick Vitale and Debra O'Connell into its hall of fame on Thursday.

Broadcasting and Cable inducted George Stephanopoulos, Dick Vitale and Debra O'Connell into its hall of fame on Thursday.

Broadcasting and Cable inducted George Stephanopoulos, Dick Vitale and Debra O'Connell into its hall of fame on Thursday.

NEW YORK CITY -- It was a special night Thursday in Manhattan, where some of the leaders in the broadcasting industry were honored.

Broadcasting and Cable inducted new members into its hall of fame.

ABC's Deborah Roberts was one of the hosts.

Among the honorees were ABC's George Stephanopoulos, ESPN's Dick Vitale and Debra O'Connell, the president of news group and networks for the Walt Disney Company.

O'Connell has risen up through the company, and was also the general manager at WABC for a time.

Broadcasting and Cable has inducted more than 400 honorees into its hall of fame over the years.