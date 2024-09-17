Apparent murder-suicide might have involved Harris County Pct. 4 employee, Houston police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are investigating an apparent murder-suicide that may have involved a Harris County Precinct 4 employee Monday night in the Eldridge/West Oaks neighborhood of Houston.

Police responded to the Villages of Briar Forest apartment complex on 14504 Briar Forest Drive at about 7:50 p.m. after a woman called to report she was inside her apartment when the upstairs neighbor fired a gunshot down into her unit.

Officers tried to contact the upstairs neighbor, but no one answered the door, police said, adding that they found the door unlocked.

Officials went inside the apartment and found a woman, who was unresponsive, with multiple gunshot wounds, lying on the living room floor, police said.

Authorities checked the apartment and found a man in the bedroom with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The man and woman were pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators have not released their identities, but said the woman is 28 years old and the man, who police are calling a suspect, is 33.

According to a witness, the woman and the suspect had recently moved into the apartment, police said.

Anyone with additional information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600.

If you are struggling with thoughts of suicide, or worried about a friend or loved one, help is available. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988, or text TALK to 741-741 for free confidential emotional support 24 hours a day 7 days a week.