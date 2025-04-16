Supreme Court case puts no-cost cancer screenings at risk

The vice president of the Susan G. Komen Center for Public Policy joined ABC13 and gave a breakdown of the Braidwood Management, Inc. v. Kennedy case.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The fight against breast cancer is at a critical turning point, according to some advocates.

The U.S. Supreme Court is preparing to hear a case that could end insurance coverage for annual mammograms and other preventive care.

Molly Guthrie, the vice president of the Susan G. Komen Center for Public Policy, joined Eyewitness News live Wednesday morning.

Guthrie said the future of preventative care is at stake.

Komen has filed an amicus brief in Braidwood Management, Inc. v. Kennedy, urging justices to protect the Affordable Care Act's provisions that ensure coverage for screening mammograms, genetic testing, and preventive medications. Guthrie said other preventative care could also be at risk if the high court doesn't overturn a lower court's opinion.

In 2025, nearly 320,000 people will be diagnosed with breast cancer, and 43,000 will die, according to data from Komen.

Guthrie said the end of no-cost mammograms would have a huge impact on the progress the country has made in detecting breast cancers early and saving lives.

The Supreme Court is set to hear oral arguments on April 21, and a decision is expected in June.