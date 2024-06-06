Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics face Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks in the 2024 NBA Finals.

Houston did it first: Boston tipped off with Rockets twice in NBA Finals

The Boston Celtics dynasty could expand to an 18th world championship when ABC13 airs the 2024 NBA Finals over the next few weeks. That's if they get past the Dallas Mavericks.

But before you tune into 13 for ESPN on ABC's coverage of Luke Doncic vs. Jayson Tatum on Thursday at 7 p.m., you should take a moment to honor the hometown Houston Rockets.

Sure, Clutch City lifted the Larry O'Brien Trophy in back-to-back seasons in the '90s. Oh, how sweet it was! But that happened years after Houston made its first two trips to the NBA Finals against none other than the Celtics, who by the '80s were already winners of 13 titles.

The video above shows the Rockets' uniform evolution over the years.

However, the Rockets aren't four-time champs. Boston denied both chances in the 1981 and 1986 NBA Finals.

Here are summaries of what took place in each series.

1981: Boston defeats Houston, 4-2

The Houston Rockets' Moses Malone tries to knock the ball from the Boston Celtics' Larry Bird while the Rockets' Bill Willoughby comes in to assist on May 5, 1981 in Boston. AP Photo

Rockets' head coach: Del Harris

Way before the Play-In Tournament, the In-Season Tournament, and a 16-team bracket, Houston was the lowest seed out of the Western Conference to make the playoffs.

As the sixth-ranked West playoff qualifier, Houston legends Moses Malone and Calvin Murphy led a 40-42 Rockets team, including forward Rudy Tomjanovich, who was four years removed from a life-threatening on-court punch by Kermit Washington.

Houston won a best-of-three first-round series against the Lakers, went seven games with the rival San Antonio Spurs, and outlasted a fellow underdog team, the fifth-seeded Kansas City Kings, in five games to make the Finals against the team with the best record all season, Boston.

The Celtics' Larry Bird set a dominant tone in Game 1 at the Boston Garden, leading his team to a 57-51 halftime lead. Houston came roaring back in the second half, closing the gap. But "Larry Legend" was clutch down the stretch, delivering one of his best-known highlights - a missed jumper, jumping for the rebound, and switching the ball from his right to left hand as his momentum carried him out of bounds as he scored. Houston lost, 98-95.

The Rockets would take the second game, 92-90, heading to Houston tied. However, both teams traded wins at The Summit, with Boston winning Game 3 and Houston winning Game 4.

Boston took no prisoners when the series returned to the Garden for Game 5, winning by a 29-point margin. The Celtics clinched title No. 14 on Houston's homecourt in Game 6.

It would take five years, including two losing seasons, the trade of Malone, and two first-overall picks, to put Houston in position to make it back.

1986: Boston defeats Houston, 4-2

The Boston Celtics' Robert Parish, right, takes aim as he prepares to shoot over the Houston Rockets' Hakeem Olajuwon on May 27, 1986. The Celtics toppled the Rockets 112-100. AP Photo/Peter Southwick

Rockets' head coach: Bill Fitch

Houston had 14- and 29-win seasons between Finals trips, leading to Harris' dismissal. However, those teams enabled a historic roster reload.

By the time they made the 1986 playoffs as the second-best team in the Western Conference, the Rockets had University of Houston star Hakeem Olajuwon in his sophomore year in the league and Virginia star Ralph Sampson established in his third year as a pro.

They were known as the "Twin Towers," the dominant frontcourt duo of 7-footers.

Houston swept the Sacramento Kings in the first round, eliminated the Denver Nuggets in six games, and took out an up-and-coming dynasty, the Los Angeles Lakers, at the last second to make the NBA Finals.

But the more things change, the more they stay the same.

Houston again drew the Celtics, who owned a league-best 67-win season and just one loss in the playoffs.

To no surprise, Boston was favored to win, and why not? It boasted Larry Bird, Bill Walton, and Kevin McHale, all Hall of Famers.

Unlike the '81 series, Houston fell behind after the first four games, 1-3, with the threat of elimination in the fifth and sixth games.

The Rockets won Game 3 in Houston, rallying from an eight-point deficit to win by two. Game 4 went to the Celtics, thanks to a go-ahead three-pointer by Bird.

The final game in Houston, Game 5, belonged to the Rockets, who avoided elimination but couldn't stave off an ejection. Referees tossed Sampson after he threw punches at an opposing player, prompting the benches to clear. That fired up Clutch City to a 15-point victory.

Game 6 was academic. Boston led by 30 points during what became a 17-point clincher. Boston won title No. 16, the last one before breaking up a 22-year championship drought in 2008. Just search "Kevin Garnett anything is possible."

As for Houston, don't worry, dear Rockets fan. It took the right coach in "Rudy T," the right centerpiece star in Olajuwon, a supporting cast - we see you, Vernon Maxwell, and Mario Elie, and another eight years to earn the ultimate prize.

Will Boston add an 18th championship, or will Dallas bring back hardware to Texas? Watch the NBA Finals on ABC13. See the schedule below. All times are Central Time.

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) drives against Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas on Monday, Jan. 22, 2024. AP Photo/LM Otero

Game 1 : at Boston, Thursday, 7:30 p.m.

: at Boston, Thursday, 7:30 p.m. Game 2 : at Boston, Sunday, June 9, 7 p.m.

: at Boston, Sunday, June 9, 7 p.m. Game 3 : at Dallas, Wednesday, June 12, 7:30 p.m.

: at Dallas, Wednesday, June 12, 7:30 p.m. Game 4 : at Dallas, Friday, June 14, 7:30 p.m.

: at Dallas, Friday, June 14, 7:30 p.m. Game 5* : at Boston, Monday, June 17, 7:30 p.m.

: at Boston, Monday, June 17, 7:30 p.m. Game 6* : at Dallas, Thursday, June 20, 7:30 p.m.

: at Dallas, Thursday, June 20, 7:30 p.m. Game 7*: at Boston, Sunday, June 23, 7:30 p.m.

* - if necessary