'Bob's Burgers' cast explains why Comic-Con is so important to animation

The cast of "Bob's Burgers" took to the San Diego Comic-Con floor for a signing with fans of the show

SAN DIEGO -- From the restaurant to the expo hall, the cast of "Bob's Burgers" took to the San Diego Comic-Con floor for a signing with fans of the show.

"Bob's Burgers" is filled with an eclectic cast of characters, headed by Bob Belcher (H. Jon Benjamin), a third-generation restaurateur; Linda Belcher (John Roberts), the incredibly outgoing and flamboyant wife of Bob; and their three kids, Tina (Dan Mintz), Gene (Eugene Mirman) and Louise (Kristen Schaal).

"When you make a TV show, or a movie, or any kind of medium that goes out into the world where you don't see the audience, it sort of feels like you make it. It was lovely. You got to make it with really talented people, and then, it kind of goes into a void, and Comic-Con is the one place where you can come and actually meet the people that are receiving the show, and then you get to hear what they thought!" Schaal told On The Red Carpet.

One of the creators of the show, Loren Bouchard, explained that meeting fans at Comic-Con was like meeting his bosses, after all, they're creating the show for their audience. "It's nice to have face time with your bosses," he smiled.

Meeting fans in person means connecting on a deeper level. Benjamin said his most meaningful interaction of the day was when "a gentleman said to me that after a hard day, he likes to come home, and he's very thankful to be able to watch 'Bob's Burgers,' because that helps him a lot. I thought that was very sweet and nice, and I think the show does that for a lot of people."

We spoke to the very first fan in line about the series. "It's just been making me laugh for years and years. Hopefully they'll continue to do it forever," she said.

"Bob's Burgers" is streaming now on Hulu.

