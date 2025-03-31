ABC13 obtained surveillance video showing the victims' car pulling into a lot in the 6200 block of Bissonnet after the shooting.

Driver and 17-year-old passenger shot while stopped at light in southwest Houston, police say

A 22-year-old driver and his 17-year-old passenger were shot while stopped at a light on Bissonnet in southwest Houston, police say.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A teenager is among the two people shot while stopped at a light in southwest Houston around midnight Monday, police said.

The 22-year-old driver and his 17-year-old passenger in the back seat told police they were on Renwick Drive between Bellaire Boulevard and Bissonnet Street when someone fired shots at their vehicle. The pair believe the shots came from a truck that pulled up behind them, police said.

Both of them were hit.

The driver and passenger said there was no argument or issue leading up to the shooting.

ABC13 obtained new surveillance video that showed their car pulling into a parking lot in the 6200 block of Bissonnet. You then see someone getting out of the car.

Police didn't have any suspect information, but planned to get statements from the victims at the hospital.

The 22-year-old and 17-year-old are expected to be OK.

Authorities are investigating.

