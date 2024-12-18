1st positive case of bird flu confirmed in Galveston County, health officials say

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The first positive case of bird flu has been confirmed in Galveston County.

The Galveston County Health District says Avian Influenza (H5N1) was found in a bird in Texas City on Dec. 5.

A resident who saw erratic behavior reported the bird to Texas City Animal Control. The bird soon died and was tested for H5N1 at the Department of State Health Services in Austin.

Bird flu is a viral infection that has been spreading widely among birds, poultry, and cows in the United States.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says there has been one human case in Texas that was linked to an exposure to infected cattle.

Health officials say the risk to humans remains low. Experts say people working with farm animals are most at risk of the bird flu. They recommend that they always wear protective goggles, masks, and coveralls to protect themselves from infection.

The virus can be transmitted to humans in two primary ways: Direct exposure to infected birds or environments contaminated by Avian Influenza A viruses and via an intermediate host, such as another animal species.

Signs and symptoms of Avian Influenza in humans may include:



Fever (100F or higher) or chills

Cough, sore throat, or difficulty breathing

Eye irritation or conjunctivitis

Muscle aches, headaches, runny nose, or diarrhea

Note: Fever may not always be present

