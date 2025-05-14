New Caney murder victim called police on suspect day before death

NEW CANEY, Texas (KTRK) -- The New Caney man who was shot to death Saturday had twice called the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office to report the suspect, the sheriff's office confirms.

Timothy Sisco, 58, is charged with murder in the death of Billy Fisher, 67, at the 1485 East RV Park, where both men lived.

Fisher's children say their father had a series of run-ins with Sisco following a confrontation about a power outage last month. They claim Sisco threatened Fisher with a gun on multiple occasions.

"He was scared of the man," Fisher's daughter, Audrey Ritchie, said.

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said it responded to disturbances involving the two men May 8 and May 9, the day before Fisher's murder.

The first time, deputies say Sisco was given a citation for disorderly conduct. MCSO said it was the most appropriate charge given the available evidence.

The second time, the sheriff's office said no charges were filed because no criminal activity was reported.

A witness said Fisher was working on his truck Saturday afternoon when Sisco started shooting him. Once the victim had fallen to the ground, Samuel Weakley said Sisco fired several more shots.

"That's when I said, 'Hey, you shot Billy.' And he turned and looked at me and smiled and ran on to his house," Weakley said.

Sisco has a lengthy criminal history. While none of his past convictions are for violent offenses, Fisher's family said Sisco's recent behavior was a foreshadowing of what was to come.

"My father's death was 100 percent preventable," Burl Fisher said.

The day before the murder, neighbors told Eyewitness News that Sisco removed surveillance cameras from the outside of his trailer.

Sisco's bail was set at $500,000 and he remained in the Montgomery County Jail on Tuesday.

In a statement, the sheriff's office vowed to seek justice in the case.

"We are heartbroken for the family's loss and extend our deepest sympathy during this incredibly difficult time," the statement read. "We stand committed to seeking justice for the family and will continue working closely with the District Attorney's Office to ensure that justice is served."

