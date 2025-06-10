Big support brings new equipment for athletes with disabilities

Game changer! A new grant is making adaptive sports more accessible for young athletes in Houston.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Twelve-year-old Ulysses Mendez doesn't let anything hold him back. Ulysses loves to play wheelchair basketball. Adaptive sports equipment, though, is exceptionally costly.

Today, the non-profit Texas Parasport is teaming up with Move United and The Hartford to help local adaptive athletes achieve their goals.

A $50,000 grant from The Hartford is being used to purchase new adaptive sports equipment, including six adaptive wheelchairs.

Director of Operations for Texas Parasport Jenn Weatherford said it means everything, "Sometimes the families or organizations can't afford it, so getting grants from the Hartford and Move United is a game changer."

Move United's Tim Brown added, "It allows the athletes to focus on learning the sport and having fun and meeting a lot of new peers instead of getting frustrated all the time."

Kari Miller Ortiz, a Paralympian and part of Move United, knows what it means to be given a chance, "You are often told what you can't do. These types of things, like chairs, show them what they can do. It's amazing."

The adaptive athletes were invited to apply with Texas Parasport to receive their custom-fit piece of equipment. Ulysses Mendez was surprised with his wheelchair today at the Metropolitan Multi-Service Center at West Gray. His mother Mirella was overjoyed.

"It has been a rocky road for us, but we never gave up. My son has gone through a lot, and now that he has support from friends, he can feel like he's at home here at West Grey." Mirella said.

Ulysses loved it, "Just because you have a disability, don't just stop. Keep going and find support for what you want to do."