Hard drives with Beyoncé's unreleased music stolen in Atlanta, authorities say; warrant issued

Two suitcases were stolen on July 8, police said.

Police are searching for a suspect accused of stealing two suitcases containing sensitive material related to Beyoncé's performances, including unreleased music and show plans, from a vehicle in Atlanta earlier this month, authorities said.

A police incident report says that the owner of the suitcases claimed to be a choreographer for Beyoncé.

According to a statement from Atlanta Police, officers responded to Krog Street on July 8 "regarding a report of a theft from a motor vehicle."

"Preliminary investigation revealed a Jeep Wagoneer was broken into at the location and two suitcases had been stolen," the statement continued. "Investigators with the Atlanta Police Department's Larceny from Auto Unit led the investigation and have subsequently secured an arrest warrant for a suspect."

The suspect, whose identity has not yet been released, remains missing, according to the statement.

The police report says that the victims of the theft are Christopher Grant and Diandre Blue, a choreographer and dancer, respectively, for Beyoncé.

Blue told police who arrived at the scene that the hard drives contained "watermarked music, some unreleased music, footage plans for the show and the past and future set list."

According to the report filed by Officer R. Price and Officer K. Andino, "The laptop was pinging," and they had "zone 3 units to canvas the area so see if they could locate the property."

Officers were able to discover the location of the laptop's ping and units were sent to canvas the area. Officers said that a "suspicious person stop" was conducted in the area. They also dusted "two very light" fingerprints and said that cameras in the area captured the incident.

"Good Morning America" has reached out to a rep for Beyoncé for a comment.

The singer is currently on her Cowboy Carter Tour and began her tour stop in Atlanta on July 10.

She is slated to perform her final show in Atlanta tonight before her final tour stops in Las Vegas on the 25th and 26th.