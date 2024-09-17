Here are the best costumes for pets this Halloween

Halloween is coming up, and what better way to celebrate all the spine-tingling festivities than with your furry friend. Whether you prefer a creepy or silly vibe, we rounded up some of the best pet Halloween costumes that will make your four-legged companion turn heads all spooky season long.

Best pet Halloween costumes

Chewy Frisco Banana Split Dog & Cat Costume $19.99 Shop Now

Dress up your pet as a cute ice cream dish. This costume has a 4.9 total rating, and many of the reviewers have mentioned that the material is durable and reusable. You can get it now in sizes ranging from small to 2XL.

Spirit Halloween Spirit Halloween Ghost Face Pet Costume $24.99 Shop Now

This costume checks both the spooky and silly boxes, which looks great on any pet. It includes a hooded jumpsuit and mask, so your furry friend will be ready to go. Dress up as Sidney Prescott or Gale Weathers and go as a duo with your animal companion.

Chewy Frisco Bat Wings Dog & Cat Costume $10.99 Shop Now

If you're looking for something that's simple but still super cute for Halloween, these bat wings are a great option. They can work for either dogs or cats, and Frisco emphasizes the plush straps with hook-and-loop fasteners, keeping your furry friend comfortable.

Urban Outfitters Urban Outfitters Peanuts Snoopy Walking Pet Costume $40.00 Shop Now

Now, you can dress your pet up as one of the most iconic animal characters on TV with this super cute Snoopy walking costume. It comes in sizes small to large, with a walking costume silhouette and Snoopy headpiece.

Chewy Frisco Dragon Dog & Cat Costume Accessory $16.99 Shop Now

Go medieval this Halloween with this colorful dragon costume. It comes with cute, scaly wings, complete with silly horns. Let your furry friend show their ferocious side with this shiny ensemble outfit.

Chewy Frisco Front Walking Fried Chicken Bucket Dog & Cat Costume $16.99 to $19.99 Shop Now

Our pets are crazy for chicken, so why not dress them up as one this Halloween. This costume is super silly, and since it's front walking, it looks adorable when your dog or cat runs toward you. This five-star-rated product comes in five different sizes, starting at $16.99.

Amazon Fitwarm I'm The Good Witch Halloween Dog Costume $14.99 Shop Now

This tutu costume will make your pup look super cute while strolling the neighborhood. It's a number one best seller on Amazon, plus, the bright colors are perfectly on theme for Halloween.

Amazon Lovelyshop Pet Fur Red Cat & Dog Cloak $19.99 to $24.99 Shop Now

We all treat our furry friends like royalty, so this costume is great for your spoiled pet. It works for either cats or dogs and has a wide range of size options. Add a faux crown, and your pet will be picture perfect in no time.

Chewy Frisco Front Walking Granny Dog & Cat Costume $15.99 to $19.99 Shop Now

If you have a senior pet, this costume is adorable. Let them channel their inner granny with this super cute outfit, complete with a pink cardigan, flower-print skirt body, gray granny wig and purse attachment. Your furry friend will look older and wiser all Halloween long with this silly costume.

* By clicking on the featured links, visitors will leave Localish.com and be directed to third-party e-commerce sites that operate under different terms and privacy policies. Although we are sharing our personal opinions of these products with you, Localish is not endorsing these products. It has not performed product safety testing on any of these products, did not manufacture them, and is not selling, or distributing them and is not making any representations about the safety or caliber of these products. Prices and availability are subject to change from the date of publication.