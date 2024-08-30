Best Labor Day appliance deals to upgrade your kitchen

Apart from Prime Day and Black Friday, Labor Day boasts some of the best and biggest discounts of the year, on mattresses, appliances, tech, furniture and more. To make your shopping easier, find the best appliance deals right below.

Best Labor Day appliance sales

Wayfair has a ton of appliance deals live right now, including discounts up to 40% off on big ticket items like refrigerators, gas ranges, coolers, microwaves and more.

47% off Wayfair GE Appliances Gas Range with Griddle $789.99

$1499 Shop Now at Wayfair

59% off Wayfair R.W. Flame Wine & Beverage Refrigerator $539.99

$1329.97 Shop Now at Wayfair

35% off Wayfair AIRMSEN Countertop Dishwasher $289.99

$449.99 Shop Now at Wayfair

Home Depot's Labor Day sale includes up to $1,000 off on select appliances from brands like LG, Samsung and Whirlpool. Check out some picks below.

30% off Home Depot Whirlpool Top Freezer Refrigerator $698

$999 Shop Now at Home Depot

36% off Home Depot LG Microwave Oven $248

$389 Shop Now at Home Depot

Macy's is known for their apparel discounts, but the brand also has a ton of discounts on small appliances. Shop the best below.

33% off Macy's Crock-Pot Electric Lunch Warmer $29.99

+ Extra 10% off with LABORDAY code

$44.99 Shop Now at Macy's

40% off Macy's Black & Decker Air Fryer Toaster Oven $68.99

$114.99 Shop Now at Macy's

36% off Macy's Hamilton Beach 7-Speed 4 Quart Stand Mixer $79.99

$124.99 Shop Now at Macy's

Amazon's Labor Day is now live with discounts on tech, toys, home goods and more. Here are some of the best appliances on sale.

46% off Amazon ecozy Portable Countertop Ice Maker $79.99

$149.99 Shop Now at Amazon

28% off Amazon Bangson Mini Fridge and Freezer $135.97

$189.99 Shop Now

35% off Amazon Ninja AF161 Max XL Air Fryer $109.99

$169.99 Shop Now

Best Buy is known for being a go-to retailer for all kinds of appliances, and for Labor Day, they are slashing prices on some of their most popular products. Shop some of their appliance best sellers below.

23% off Best Buy NutriBullet - Pro Plus $99.99

$129.99 Shop Now

50% off Best Buy Samsung Over-the-Range Microwave $282.99

$566.99 Shop Now

13% off Best Buy Keurig K-Select Single-Serve Coffee Maker $129.99

$149.99 Shop Now

