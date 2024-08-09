Best shoes for back to school, with options students of all ages will love

Whether you have a little one going back to grade school or you're a college sophomore headed back to campus, there's one thing that everyone is looking for before going back to school: the perfect pair of shoes. We rounded up some of the top-rated shoes and shoe brands to help you pick out the best back-to-school kicks, and with many of these retailers running back-to-school sales, you can get top-rated styles for a lower price. Shop styles for everyone, ranging from kid's slip-ons to social media trending tennis shoes.

Best shoes for back to school

Adidas

24% off Adidas Adidas VL Court 3.0 Women's Shoes $57.00

25% off Adidas Adidas Ultraboost 1.0 Shoes $135.00

50% off Adidas Adidas x Disney Mickey and Friends Monofit Trainer Shoes Kids $21.00

50% off Adidas Adidas Runfalcon 5 Shoes - Kids $25.00

Right now you can shop Adidas' back-to-school sale with select options up to half off. Some of their top-rated bestsellers, such as the women's VL Court 3.0, are currently on sale, with styles starting at 20% off. If you're looking for a masculine style shoe at a low price, Adidas' bestselling Ultraboost 1.0 shoes are on sale for 25% off. For little ones headed back to school who aren't too fond of laces, the Adidas x Disney collaboration has several super cute slip-on styles featuring Mickey Mouse and friends for just over $20.

Vans

33% off Zappos Vans Old Skool $50.25

7% off Zappos Vans Classic Slip-On Checkerboard $59.95

25% off Zappos Vans Kids K SK8-Low $33.75

23% off Zappos Vans Kids Classic Slip On $33.11

Vans has tons of fun styles depending on your preferences. One of their most popular shoes, the Old Skool, has plenty of different colors on sale, with retailers like Zappos offering some of the lowest prices right now. If you prefer a slip-on style over lace ups, Vans offers those as well. You can get slip-on styles in their traditional checkered pattern as well as plain and textured options. For younger soon-to-be students, there are plenty of great styles too, with several of their regular and specialty kids designs currently on sale. Additionally, many Vans for adults are unisex, so regardless of your style preferences, there are plenty of shoes to choose from.

New Balance

DSW New Balance 408 Women's Sneaker $84.96 Shop Now

36% off DSW New Balance 997H Men's Sneaker $59.98

$95.00 Shop Now

21% off DSW New Balance Fresh Foam Roav Running Shoe -Kids' $54.98

$70.00 Shop Now

18% off DSW New Balance Fresh Foam Arishi v4 Sneaker - Kids' $44.98

$55.00 Shop Now

New Balance makes shoes for everyone - one of their ad slogans was even "Worn by supermodels in London and dads in Ohio" at one point, so they're great shoes for both trendiness and function. Their women's 408 sneakers are super stylish and one of New Balance's bestsellers; you can get them now for under $100. As for men's shoes, one of their most popular styles, the 997H sneaker, has options on sale starting at $59.98, so you can snag these at a great low price. Retailers like DSW also have tons of styles for kids, with options like their top-rated foam running shoe on clearance, so you can be sure your little ones are supported whether they're sitting in math class or running on the playground.

Hey Dude

44% off Amazon Hey Dude Wendy Chambray Women's Shoes $30.65

$54.95 Shop Now

26% off Amazon Hey Dude Women's Wendy Funk Shoe $47.99

$64.99 Shop Now

15% off Amazon Hey Dude Unisex-Adult Wally Stretch $55.03

$64.95 Shop Now

39% off Amazon Hey Dude Boys' Wally Sport Mesh $27.10

$44.99 Shop Now

30% off Amazon Hey Dude Girl's Wendy Youth Shoes $24.99

$35.99 Shop Now

If you like lace-up shoes but sneakers aren't really your thing, Hey Dude may be worth trying out. They offer plenty of casual laced slip ons, with styles for everyone. Hey Dude's Wendy Chambray women's shoes come in a variety of colors and have over 48,000 five-star reviews, with many praising the Wendy's comfort and durability. Hey Dude also offers unisex styles, with their unisex-adult Wally stretch earning number one bestseller status on Amazon. Many of their styles, including the Wendy and Wally, are also available in sizes for kids. Hey Dude shoes are particularly great for younger kids as well, since the slip-on style makes them easy to take on and off yet still secure thanks to the laces. These shoes are also machine washable, which is great if you prefer lighter color styles and want to keep them looking clean. You can get Hey Dude shoes on Amazon, with plenty of styles on sale right now.

