Prime Day deals that are at least 50% off

ByBrian Sung KTRK logo
Wednesday, July 17, 2024
As a participant in multiple affiliate marketing programs, Localish will earn a commission for certain purchases. See full disclaimer below*

Today is the final day of Prime Day, but before these deals expire, we found you great deals on items that are at least 50% off. From home goods to tech and fashion, it's a great time to take advantage of these steep discounts.

If you're looking for something more specific this Prime Day, check out our tech deals, deals under $100 and beauty deals that we've selected just for you.

Shop now before these deals expire tonight.

Prime deals over 50% off

51% off
Amazon

Shark HP102PET Clean Sense Air Purifier

  • $169.95
  • $349.99
    59% off
    Amazon

    RENPHO Eyeris 1 FSA/HSA Eligible Eye Massager

    • $52.49
    • $129.99
      50% off
      Amazon

      Beats Studio Pro - Wireless Bluetooth Noise Cancelling Headphone

      • $119.99
      • $239.99
        50% off
        Amazon

        Shark Matrix Plus 2 in1 Robot Vacuum & Mop with Sonic Mopping

        • $349.99
        • $699.99
          52% off
          Amazon

          Weber SmokeFire EX4 Wood Fired Pellet Grill

          • $424.99
          • $899.91
            50% off
            Amazon

            Amazon Fire TV 32-inch 2-Series HD smart TV

            • $99.99
            • $199.99
              52% off
              Amazon

              EF ECOFLOW Portable Power Station DELTA 2

              • $479
              • $999.99
                60% off
                Amazon

                Samsonite Omni 2 Hardside Expandable Luggage, 3-Piece Set

                • $247.80
                • $619.99
                  57% off
                  Amazon

                  adidas womens Ultraboost 1.0 Shoe

                  • $80
                  • $190
                    50% off
                    Amazon

                    Furbo 360 Dog Camera + Nanny Bundle

                    • $49
                    • $99
                      62% off
                      Amazon

                      Blink Video Doorbell + 3 Outdoor 4 smart security cameras

                      • $119.99
                      • $319.98
                        50% off
                        Amazon

                        Amazon Echo Dot

                        • $24.99
                        • $49.99

