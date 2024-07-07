Houston Zoo and Space Center Houston among major closures due to Beryl

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Various locations across southeast Texas announced closures ahead of Beryl's landfall, which occurred early Monday morning in Matagorda.

If you're in the city of Houston, there will be no trash pickup on Monday.

Texas City closes offices

Texas City will close all city facilities, offices, and services on Monday. The Texas City Dike will be closed, too.

Harris Health

Harris Health will close all of its clinic and outpatient locations on Monday. Throughout the storm, all Harris Health hospitals, including Ben Taub and Lyndon B. Johnson, will stay open and continue to provide emergency medical care.

Harris County court system

Harris County Courts at Law will close Monday and all Monday cases will be rescheduled. To find new court dates, the court advised contacting your attorney or the court where your case is assigned. You can also monitor the appropriate clerk's website for criminal or civil cases. The courts expect to resume normally on Tuesday, but if that changes updates will be posted on their social media and website.

Jury service at the Harris County Jury Assembly, 1201 Congress Street, downtown Houston, is canceled Monday. Those summoned to appear on Monday do not need to appear or reschedule.

Harris County Toll Road Authority

The Harris County Toll Road Authority customer service call center, administrative offices and EZ Tag stores will be closed.

The Lynchburg Ferry is also closed.

Fort Bend County offices

Fort Bend County offices and facilities will be closed Monday. Operations are expected to resume normally on Tuesday.

Houston Museum of Natural Science

The Houston Museum of Natural Science will be closed Monday. This includes their Sugar Land location as well as their George Observatory. The museum's locations plan to reopen on Tuesday, July 9.

Houston Zoo

The Houston Zoo announced it will close doors Sunday at noon through Monday for the safety of its team, guests, and animals. It plans to evaluate reopening on Tuesday depending on the weather conditions.

Lake Conroe

Lake Conroe officials announced a temporary closure that will remain active for 24 hours starting at 2 p.m. Sunday. The 24-hour protocol will remain active throughout the weather event.

METRO services

METRO services are suspended until further notice.

Space Center Houston

The Space Center Houston will be closed on Monday. All tours, experiences, camps, and events are canceled. Guests can find information on their operating status at spacecenter.org.

Surfside Beach

Surfside Beach will be closed for access beginning Sunday evening. According to officials, bridges onto the island will only be open to residents, business owners, or renters after 5 p.m., and beaches will be fully evacuated.