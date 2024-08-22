Battleship Texas relocated in Galveston as it enters next phase of repairs

Battleship Texas was relocated to Pier A from Pier D in Galveston as it entered the next phase of restoration.

Battleship Texas was relocated to Pier A from Pier D in Galveston as it entered the next phase of restoration.

Battleship Texas was relocated to Pier A from Pier D in Galveston as it entered the next phase of restoration.

Battleship Texas was relocated to Pier A from Pier D in Galveston as it entered the next phase of restoration.

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Battleship Texas is getting closer to being restored.

Tug boats pulled the iconic ship Thursday morning to Pier A from Pier D at Gulf Copper Dry Dock & Rig Repair in Galveston.

PREVIOUS REPORT: Historic Battleship Texas returns to the water after 18-month-long dry dock repair

Battleship Texas had been drydocked since August 2022. During that time, crews replaced over 700 tons of steel, painted the hull, and performed quality control checks.

The move is for the next step in its restoration process.

Since 2022, nearly 300,000 man-hours have been spent replacing 700 tons of steel, painting the hull, and restoring and replacing anti-aircraft guns, among other repairs.

The Battleship Texas returned to the water just six months ago. Officials said spectator boats and pedestrians will not be allowed at the site or in the water.

The iconic ship served in both WWI and WWII and was called the San Jacinto Battleground State Historic Site home for over 70 years.

RELATED: Battleship Texas enters $15M restoration phase as it gets closer to calling Galveston, 'home'