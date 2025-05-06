Search underway for child who was swept away by rising water in Brenham park, fire dept. says

BRENHAM, Texas (KTRK) -- A search and rescue effort is underway after a school-aged individual was swept away by quickly rising water in Brenham on Monday.
The incident happened on Monday evening near Fireman's Park for a swift water rescue.
Search and rescue efforts are underway, and a six-person Conroe Swift Water Rescue Team is en route to help with the search, according to fire officials.
In a 7:05 p.m. update from Brenham fire officials, they say various agencies are staged for a search for the child from the bridge to Old Independence Road.